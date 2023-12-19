A new grant program for small businesses in Denver whose bottom lines have been bludgeoned by nearby homeless encampments has drawn a flurry of interest.

Driving the news: The city announced in November that small businesses affected by encampments within two blocks of their property were eligible for a slice of $1 million in federal grant money.

State of play: As of the Dec. 14 submission deadline, 313 applications had been received, Denver Economic Development & Opportunity spokesperson Shelby Morse tells Axios.

Businesses range from restaurants and hair salons to auto body shops, breweries and even preschools, an Axios Denver analysis of city application data found.

They include Cerebral Brewing in Congress Park, 3 Little Birds Salon near North Capitol Hill and Middleman on East Colfax Avenue.

Why it matters: The high demand underscores the scope of the city's homelessness problem, which ranks among the worst in the country and continues to grow.

Denver's business community has argued for years that encroaching encampments have led to falling foot traffic, slumping sales, and safety issues like property damage.

What they're saying: "We know the pandemic struck a major blow to so many Denver businesses, and many continue to face impacts due to encampments," Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement when the program was announced.

"We took this important step … to ensure these businesses can survive and thrive."

How it works: Businesses are eligible for a one-time grant based on their annual gross revenue, and must provide evidence of profit losses in their application.

Those with annual gross revenues above $100,000 can receive $15,000, while those who total under $100,000 can get $7,500.

The one-time grants cover normal business expenses, including rent, mortgage, insurance and employee wages, Morse says.

Context: The federal funds are part of a series of pandemic-era relief grants that were dispersed in 2022.

Over the past two years, more than $5.5 million in grants has been given out to support more than 400 small businesses, per city statistics.

What's next: Denver staff are reviewing applications now and are estimated to hand out about 100 grants to businesses that have been most severely impacted, Morse tells us.