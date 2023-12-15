A man picks up his belongings at the encampment in Denver in September 2023. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The number of people experiencing homelessness in metro Denver grew by 46% from 2022 to 2023, outpacing all major metro areas except for Chicago.

That's according to a homelessness assessment report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why it matters: The increase is troubling and indicates the crisis is reaching potentially historic levels in metro Denver.

By the numbers: Denver ranked fifth among major metro areas with the most people experiencing homelessness, with 10,054. New York City topped the list with 88,025 people.

Families with children who experienced homelessness grew in metro Denver by a staggering 117% — the highest percentage growth in the country among major metros.

Of note: Migrants who arrived shortly before the point-in-time-count in January and stayed in shelters were included in the local figures.

The intrigue: Only Chicago had a higher percentage increase in people experiencing homelessness, with a 58% jump.

Denver metro's spike was greater by percentage than New York City (42%) and metro Los Angeles (10%).

The big picture: The report noted homelessness across Colorado grew by 39%, the same as New York state, which has more than three times as many people.

The increase here was due to a change in shelter capacity, an improved point-in-time-count methodology, and more people volunteering for the work.

The bottom line: 653,100 people nationwide experienced homelessness this year — or roughly 20 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., according to the report. That's a 12% jump from 2022's count.