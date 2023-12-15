Federal data shows sharp rise in homelessness in Denver
The number of people experiencing homelessness in metro Denver grew by 46% from 2022 to 2023, outpacing all major metro areas except for Chicago.
- That's according to a homelessness assessment report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Why it matters: The increase is troubling and indicates the crisis is reaching potentially historic levels in metro Denver.
By the numbers: Denver ranked fifth among major metro areas with the most people experiencing homelessness, with 10,054. New York City topped the list with 88,025 people.
- Families with children who experienced homelessness grew in metro Denver by a staggering 117% — the highest percentage growth in the country among major metros.
Of note: Migrants who arrived shortly before the point-in-time-count in January and stayed in shelters were included in the local figures.
The intrigue: Only Chicago had a higher percentage increase in people experiencing homelessness, with a 58% jump.
- Denver metro's spike was greater by percentage than New York City (42%) and metro Los Angeles (10%).
The big picture: The report noted homelessness across Colorado grew by 39%, the same as New York state, which has more than three times as many people.
- The increase here was due to a change in shelter capacity, an improved point-in-time-count methodology, and more people volunteering for the work.
The bottom line: 653,100 people nationwide experienced homelessness this year — or roughly 20 of every 10,000 people in the U.S., according to the report. That's a 12% jump from 2022's count.
- It's the highest number of people reported as homeless in a single night since reporting began in 2007.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.