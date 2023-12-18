Share on email (opens in new window)

Axios Denver took over two stories at Ironworks last week. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Axios Denver announced its 2023 Power Players at a swanky reception at Ironworks on Dec. 13.

See the full list of Denver's most powerful business leaders.

What happened: About 200 people gathered to celebrate this year's Power Players and listen to exclusive interviews with Colorado governor Jared Polis and head chef of Annette Caroline Glover.

Thank you: To all the guests for making the night so special, and thanks to our generous sponsor United Airlines for making this party possible.

Here are photos from the event

Thanks to our photographer Jared Wilson for these great shots.

Axios' John Frank sits down for an interview with Colorado Governor Jared Polis (and Polis' dog Gia). Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Gia, the first dog of Colorado. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Gov. Polis receives his "Axi" award for being a Power Player in Denver. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Axios' Alyana Alvarez interviews chef Caroline Glover. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Axios named Glover (left) one of the most powerful people in Denver in 2022. Glover poses here with Alvarez. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Captain Miles Morgan of United, a sponsor for the event, offered remarks to the audience. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Capt. Morgan. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

United Airlines sponsored the event and VIP section on the second floor of Ironworks. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Axios' Esteban Hernandez announces the 2023 Power Player winners alongside Axios Denver co-authors John Frank and Alayna Alvarez. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Denver Health CEO and Axios Denver Power Player Donna Lynne gathers with colleagues for a group photo. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Axios Denver Power Player Nancy Whiteman is CEO of Wana Brands. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

Roopam Chowdhury, Axios' VP of Local Sales, poses with friends. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

We even had an Axios brand. Photo: Jared Wilson/Axios

