Photos: Axios Denver's Power Players 2023 Party
Axios Denver announced its 2023 Power Players at a swanky reception at Ironworks on Dec. 13.
What happened: About 200 people gathered to celebrate this year's Power Players and listen to exclusive interviews with Colorado governor Jared Polis and head chef of Annette Caroline Glover.
Thank you: To all the guests for making the night so special, and thanks to our generous sponsor United Airlines for making this party possible.
Here are photos from the event
Thanks to our photographer Jared Wilson for these great shots.
