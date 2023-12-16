Denver housing experts predict the market will be less stagnant — but not wildly different — in 2024.

Why it matters: Many homeowners and wannabe buyers stood still in 2023, waiting for rates to drop before they made a move.

What they're saying: If mortgage rates fall, it opens the door for first-time buyers to hop off the sidelines. "And more existing homeowners will be willing to exchange their ultra-low interest rates" for a new home, Denver Compass agent David Schlichter predicts.

Yes, but: "When interest rates come down, buyers who have been waiting will come out in force," says Kelly Moye, a real estate broker in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

And with supply expected to remain low, it "will likely push us back into a seller's market with competing offers," she notes.

Zoom out: If the economy is steady, rates could land around 6%. If the economy stumbles, mortgage rates could fall more significantly, says Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

No one can say with certainty just how much mortgage rates will change because they are impacted by inflation and the Federal Reserve.

Yes, but: Some buyers will hop off the sidelines, regardless of rates. "2023 has been a waiting game to watch interest rates but eventually, when people need to move, they will actually do so instead of waiting for rates to come down," Moye says.