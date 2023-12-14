Where to find the best tamales in Denver

Denver is home to numerous places to find tamales, a staple for many Latino families.

I ventured out to find the best restaurants offering the delicious, handmade dish.

Why it matters: While this dish is available year-round, many of us grew up enjoying them during holiday seasons, especially during Christmas.

Yes, but: With the holiday fast-approaching, some local favorites, including Re:Vision and Tamales by Sara, have sold out or are no longer taking orders.

My top pick: La Popular on Lawrence Street had the best red tamale option, in my opinion, but their green tamales were just as tasty.

I had them both by themselves, though I probably should have ordered a side, like beans and rice.

The only thing better than La Popular's taste was the price: Tamales here are just $2.50 each.

Zoom in: Most tamales are made with pork, with red being milder and green being slightly spicier.

Be smart: You can also buy masa at La Popular, which is the corn-based dough used to make tamales, just in case you want to try and make some at home.

Here are a few of my other choices for tamales this season:

Curtis Park Creamery — A family-owned business since 1969, this no-fuss eatery sells tamales by the dozen, and you can also get them smothered.

La Casita — This place has been serving northeast Denver families for decades, churning out 18,000 tamales a day.

Comal Denver — A relative newcomer, this RiNo-based food incubator is still selling pork red sauce and chicken green sauce tamales by the dozen.

