Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Esteban L. Hernandez

Tamales from La Casita in Denver on Dec. 8. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year.

  • I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado.

Yes, but: We don't all possess the patience and expertise to make tamales from scratch (this might be a personal goal for 2023).

Zoom in: Luckily, Denver is home to several spots that make delicious, handmade tamales — and my favorite has to be the Tamales by La Casita (3561 Tejon St).

  • When I visited during the lunch hour last week, there was already a short line.
  • As I waited for my order, I was reminded of the kind of restaurant this is: The kind where you strike up conversations with strangers — locals, of course — who have been coming here for years.
  • I paired my tamales (two red, two green) with some rice, but they're great on their own.

Details: This Northside mainstay has been the go-to tamale place for generations of Denverites. And it's hard to beat those prices: $1.60 for a single tamale.

  • I recommend ordering them by the dozen while you can.
  • And if you find yourself looking for some food at DIA, head to Concourse C for La Casita's airport location.

Buzz: Here are five other places in the area to try, based on reader feedback:

