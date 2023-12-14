19 mins ago - Things to Do
Denver weekend events: Michelle Buteau, Saturday Night Lights and more
This weekend in Denver, see Michelle Buteau at the Paramount Theatre, take in the lights at Cherry Creek North or grab a new vinyl record at Great Divide.
🎤 1. Michelle Buteau
- The stand-up comedian, actress and host of Netflix's "The Circle" will take the stage at the Paramount Theatre 7pm Sunday. Tickets start at $29.
✨ 2. Saturday Night Lights
- Head to Cherry Creek North from 5–8pm Saturday to stroll under the lights and enjoy hot chocolate, a DJ set, photo booths and performers. Free.
💿 3. RMRS Holiday Pop-up
- Grab a new vinyl record and a beer at the Rocky Mountain Record Show's holiday market at Great Divide Barrel Bar. Free.
- When: Noon–5pm Sunday
