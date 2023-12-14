19 mins ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend events: Michelle Buteau, Saturday Night Lights and more

headshot

Michelle Buteau performs stand-up in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

This weekend in Denver, see Michelle Buteau at the Paramount Theatre, take in the lights at Cherry Creek North or grab a new vinyl record at Great Divide.

🎤 1. Michelle Buteau

✨ 2. Saturday Night Lights

  • Head to Cherry Creek North from 5–8pm Saturday to stroll under the lights and enjoy hot chocolate, a DJ set, photo booths and performers. Free.

💿 3. RMRS Holiday Pop-up

  • Grab a new vinyl record and a beer at the Rocky Mountain Record Show's holiday market at Great Divide Barrel Bar. Free.
  • When: Noon–5pm Sunday

More from Axios: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Denver

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more