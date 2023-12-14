18 mins ago - Things to Do
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Denver
Usher in 2024 at one of these local events.
State of play: Turn the page on 2023 at a brand-new Market Street nightclub, a family-friendly party with bowling and an arcade or a social club with bottomless apps and darts.
1. Riot House opens
- Celebrate New Year's Eve by attending the grand opening of this 16,000-square-foot restaurant and nightclub in LoDo, operated by the same owners of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.
- Address: 1920 Market St.
- Hours: 9pm–2am Dec. 31
2. NYE at FlyteCo
- This aviation-themed brewpub is hosting a family-friendly party with an early countdown at 7pm with juice for kids and complimentary Champagne for adults.
- Details: Activities at FlyteCo Tower include bowling, mini-golf, an arcade and lawn games.
- Address: 3120 Uinta St.
3. New Year's at Flight Club
- Head downtown for a New Year's Eve party featuring darts, cocktails and international-inspired appetizers like pork belly bao buns and poke tacos. Tickets.
- Hours: 9pm–1am Dec. 31
- Cost: $60 per individual, $125 per person for groups of 6–20
- Address: 1959 16th St. Mall
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.