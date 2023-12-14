Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Usher in 2024 at one of these local events.

State of play: Turn the page on 2023 at a brand-new Market Street nightclub, a family-friendly party with bowling and an arcade or a social club with bottomless apps and darts.

Celebrate New Year's Eve by attending the grand opening of this 16,000-square-foot restaurant and nightclub in LoDo, operated by the same owners of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

Address: 1920 Market St.

1920 Market St. Hours: 9pm–2am Dec. 31

This aviation-themed brewpub is hosting a family-friendly party with an early countdown at 7pm with juice for kids and complimentary Champagne for adults.

Details: Activities at FlyteCo Tower include bowling, mini-golf, an arcade and lawn games.

Activities at FlyteCo Tower include bowling, mini-golf, an arcade and lawn games. Address: 3120 Uinta St.

3. New Year's at Flight Club