Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Denver

Illustration of the Axios logo in a glass of champagne.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Usher in 2024 at one of these local events.

State of play: Turn the page on 2023 at a brand-new Market Street nightclub, a family-friendly party with bowling and an arcade or a social club with bottomless apps and darts.

1. Riot House opens

  • Celebrate New Year's Eve by attending the grand opening of this 16,000-square-foot restaurant and nightclub in LoDo, operated by the same owners of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.
  • Address: 1920 Market St.
  • Hours: 9pm–2am Dec. 31

2. NYE at FlyteCo

  • This aviation-themed brewpub is hosting a family-friendly party with an early countdown at 7pm with juice for kids and complimentary Champagne for adults.
  • Details: Activities at FlyteCo Tower include bowling, mini-golf, an arcade and lawn games.
  • Address: 3120 Uinta St.

3. New Year's at Flight Club

  • Head downtown for a New Year's Eve party featuring darts, cocktails and international-inspired appetizers like pork belly bao buns and poke tacos. Tickets.
  • Hours: 9pm–1am Dec. 31
  • Cost: $60 per individual, $125 per person for groups of 6–20
  • Address: 1959 16th St. Mall
