Colorado Mines Orediggers go for national championship
The Colorado School of Mines' Orediggers have a shot at redemption this weekend.
Driving the news: Top-ranked Mines will play the University of Harding Bisons in Texas on Saturday to determine who will claim the Division II national football championship title.
- Both schools are 14-0 and are looking to secure their first national title.
The big picture: The Orediggers are in the title game for the second-consecutive season after falling short of glory last year to Ferris State.
What to watch: Quarterback, captain and second-team All-American John Matocha will lead a team that ranks second in the country in scoring offense.
- The Orediggers' team features eight Division II All-Americans, with four first-team selections including wide receiver Max McLeod and linebacker Nolan Reeve.
Be smart: The game will be televised by ESPNU and streamed by ESPN+, the sport's giant subscription service.
- Kick-off is at 11 am MT.
