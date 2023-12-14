22 mins ago - Sports

Colorado Mines Orediggers go for national championship

headshot

Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha during the 2022 national title game. Photo: Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Colorado School of Mines' Orediggers have a shot at redemption this weekend.

Driving the news: Top-ranked Mines will play the University of Harding Bisons in Texas on Saturday to determine who will claim the Division II national football championship title.

  • Both schools are 14-0 and are looking to secure their first national title.

The big picture: The Orediggers are in the title game for the second-consecutive season after falling short of glory last year to Ferris State.

What to watch: Quarterback, captain and second-team All-American John Matocha will lead a team that ranks second in the country in scoring offense.

  • The Orediggers' team features eight Division II All-Americans, with four first-team selections including wide receiver Max McLeod and linebacker Nolan Reeve.

Be smart: The game will be televised by ESPNU and streamed by ESPN+, the sport's giant subscription service.

  • Kick-off is at 11 am MT.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more