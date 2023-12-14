Colorado Mines Orediggers go for national championship

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha during the 2022 national title game. Photo: Tim Heitman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Colorado School of Mines' Orediggers have a shot at redemption this weekend.

Driving the news: Top-ranked Mines will play the University of Harding Bisons in Texas on Saturday to determine who will claim the Division II national football championship title.

Both schools are 14-0 and are looking to secure their first national title.

The big picture: The Orediggers are in the title game for the second-consecutive season after falling short of glory last year to Ferris State.

What to watch: Quarterback, captain and second-team All-American John Matocha will lead a team that ranks second in the country in scoring offense.

The Orediggers' team features eight Division II All-Americans, with four first-team selections including wide receiver Max McLeod and linebacker Nolan Reeve.

Be smart: The game will be televised by ESPNU and streamed by ESPN+, the sport's giant subscription service.