Colorado School of Mines freshmen march up Mount Zion in century-old tradition
The freshmen at Colorado School of Mines might be a little sore walking to class on their first day of school Monday.
Driving the news: As part of an initiation tradition spanning more than a century, first-year students completed the M Climb on Friday, officially kicking off their Oredigger experience.
How it works: Every year, incoming freshmen grab a hardhat and set out to hike Mount Zion — a 7,062-foot peak above Golden — while carrying a 10-pound rock from their hometown.
- At the top, students place their stones on the mountainside emblem in the shape of a massive M, which can be seen from miles away.
What's next: When they graduate, they'll return to the top to collect a rock and complete the age-old ritual.
