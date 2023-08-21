34 mins ago - Education

Colorado School of Mines freshmen march up Mount Zion in century-old tradition

Alayna Alvarez

Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines

The freshmen at Colorado School of Mines might be a little sore walking to class on their first day of school Monday.

Driving the news: As part of an initiation tradition spanning more than a century, first-year students completed the M Climb on Friday, officially kicking off their Oredigger experience.

How it works: Every year, incoming freshmen grab a hardhat and set out to hike Mount Zion — a 7,062-foot peak above Golden — while carrying a 10-pound rock from their hometown.

  • At the top, students place their stones on the mountainside emblem in the shape of a massive M, which can be seen from miles away.

What's next: When they graduate, they'll return to the top to collect a rock and complete the age-old ritual.

Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines
Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines
Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines
Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines
Photo: Courtesy of the Colorado School of Mines
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more