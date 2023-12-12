Dec 12, 2023 - News
Denver's top Google searches in 2023 include "Coach Prime" and "gas stations near me"
This year's top internet searches reveal just how unique Denverites really are.
Driving the news: Google recently released annual search data for metros across the country.
- Results show Denver was the only place in the U.S. with "Coach Prime" as its top trending search. It also ranked first in the country for "gas station near me" queries.
Zoom in: Here are some of our other top trends:
Top 5 trending "tour" searches
- Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour"
- Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour"
- Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour"
- Ed Sheeran's "The Mathematics Tour"
- SZA's "SOS Tour"
Top 5 trending "TV show" searches
- "The Last of Us"
- "Shrinking"
- "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- "The Golden Bachelor"
- "Coach Prime"
Top 5 trending "near me" searches
- Air quality
- Pawn shop
- Pilates
- Catholic church
- Gas station
Top 5 trending "versus" searches
- PSG vs. Al Nassr
- Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder
- Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
- Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul
- Kelly Brough vs Mike Johnston
Zoom out: Colorado appeared to pique people's interest across the country in 2023.
- Two of the top trending parks on Google Maps were Red Rocks and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.
- Meanwhile, two of the trending "versus" searches nationwide included the Denver Nuggets — Lakers vs. Nuggets (the Western Conference Finals matchup) and Heat vs. Nuggets (the two teams played each other in the NBA Finals).
