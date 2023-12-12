Denver's top Google searches in 2023 include "Coach Prime" and "gas stations near me"

Share on email (opens in new window)

This year's top internet searches reveal just how unique Denverites really are.

Driving the news: Google recently released annual search data for metros across the country.

Results show Denver was the only place in the U.S. with "Coach Prime" as its top trending search. It also ranked first in the country for "gas station near me" queries.

Zoom in: Here are some of our other top trends:

Top 5 trending "tour" searches

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour" Ed Sheeran's "The Mathematics Tour" SZA's "SOS Tour"

Top 5 trending "TV show" searches

"The Last of Us" "Shrinking" "Daisy Jones & the Six" "The Golden Bachelor" "Coach Prime"

Top 5 trending "near me" searches

Air quality Pawn shop Pilates Catholic church Gas station

Top 5 trending "versus" searches

PSG vs. Al Nassr Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul Kelly Brough vs Mike Johnston

Zoom out: Colorado appeared to pique people's interest across the country in 2023.