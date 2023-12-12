New zoning regulations could change the look of Colfax Avenue
One of the city's busiest corridors is getting new rules as it prepares for a major new project.
Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted unanimously on Monday to pass a new set of zoning regulations for multiple parcels along Colfax Avenue.
- It comprises a five-mile stretch spanning from Capitol Hill to the city's border with Aurora on Yosemite Street.
Details: The new regulations would apply to a large chunk of existing buildings within two blocks of Colfax.
- The new rules calls for commercial usage on some portions of the ground-level of new buildings, senior city planner Libbie Glick said during Monday's meeting.
- It seeks to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly by requiring setbacks for buildings to allow for more sidewalk space.
State of play: City officials say the change is in preparation for the development of the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.
- The BRT would establish a bus-only lane along the street to move more people more efficiently, and add multiple bus stops along the corridor.
The other side: Residents said the zoning will allow more unhealthy fast-food restaurants and won't do enough to keep pedestrians safe opposed the proposal.
