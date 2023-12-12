New zoning regulations could change the look of Colfax Avenue

Share on email (opens in new window)

One of the city's busiest corridors is getting new rules as it prepares for a major new project.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted unanimously on Monday to pass a new set of zoning regulations for multiple parcels along Colfax Avenue.

It comprises a five-mile stretch spanning from Capitol Hill to the city's border with Aurora on Yosemite Street.

Details: The new regulations would apply to a large chunk of existing buildings within two blocks of Colfax.

The new rules calls for commercial usage on some portions of the ground-level of new buildings, senior city planner Libbie Glick said during Monday's meeting.

It seeks to make the corridor more pedestrian friendly by requiring setbacks for buildings to allow for more sidewalk space.

State of play: City officials say the change is in preparation for the development of the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The BRT would establish a bus-only lane along the street to move more people more efficiently, and add multiple bus stops along the corridor.

The other side: Residents said the zoning will allow more unhealthy fast-food restaurants and won't do enough to keep pedestrians safe opposed the proposal.