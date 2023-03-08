A rendering of the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit route. Illustration: Courtesy of the city's Department of Transportation & Infrastructure.

The East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project — which would create bus-only lanes along the busiest corridor in metro Denver — is finally taking shape.

Details: As currently planned, the BRT route would run just under 10 miles — primarily along Colfax Avenue — between I-225 in Aurora to Union Station in Denver, and include dedicated bus lanes on the route.

Buses would be operated by the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

Why it matters: The goal is to move more people more efficiently around the metro area by providing more frequent service.

Yes, but: Nearly six years after voters approved borrowing $55 million to build it, the city is only just starting the final design phase for the project.

City officials tell Axios Denver it could cost between $250 million to $300 million to build, with $150 million coming from a Federal Transit Administration grant the city anticipates getting, and the rest covered by the city and other sources.

Driving the news: A $17.8 million contract for the project was approved recently by the Denver City Council.

The contract will cover costs for design and help the city manage the federal funding, Colfax BRT program director Jonathan Stewart tells Axios Denver.

The five-year contract with Triunity will be paid largely by the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure's budget.

Stewart said this will ensure the project stays on budget, is in compliance with federal benchmarks, and provides construction oversight once that phase begins.

The intrigue: Stewart said he feels confident the project will be completed by 2027.

"It gives us a really great opportunity to start reinventing how Colfax moves people through the city," Stewart tells Axios Denver about the project.

What they're saying: "It will be a long-awaited, much-needed expanded transit option for folks who use that corridor," Molly McKinley, policy director at Denver Streets Partnership, tells us.

McKinley, whose nonprofit advocates for more people-friendly and safer streets, said she wants to see a connected network of similar buses around the metro area.

Of note: Stewart said the federal money is expected to be part of President Biden's 2024 budget scheduled to be submitted to Congress this week.

What's next: Stewart said construction on the project is slated to start in June 2024.