Dec 3, 2023 - Business
Breckenridge-based Peak-A-Boo Toys opens in downtown Denver
A two-story toy store is now open in Denver's McGregor Square just in time for gift-giving season.
Driving the news: This month, Breckenridge-based Peak-A-Boo Toys officially took over the former Tattered Cover Book Store in the heart of the Mile High City, marking its second shop in the state.
- The specialty shop caters to kids of all ages, offering an expansive inventory of over 5,000 items.
Why it matters: The store is basically Colorado's version of FAO Schwarz, teeming with unique toys, games and puzzles.
Be smart: The shop is located at 1991 Wazee St.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.