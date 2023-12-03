Share on email (opens in new window)

A two-story toy store is now open in Denver's McGregor Square just in time for gift-giving season. Driving the news: This month, Breckenridge-based Peak-A-Boo Toys officially took over the former Tattered Cover Book Store in the heart of the Mile High City, marking its second shop in the state.

The specialty shop caters to kids of all ages, offering an expansive inventory of over 5,000 items.

Why it matters: The store is basically Colorado's version of FAO Schwarz, teeming with unique toys, games and puzzles.

Be smart: The shop is located at 1991 Wazee St.