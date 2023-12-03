Dec 3, 2023 - Business

Breckenridge-based Peak-A-Boo Toys opens in downtown Denver

Inside of Peak-A-Boo Toys in downtown Denver. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios

A two-story toy store is now open in Denver's McGregor Square just in time for gift-giving season.

Driving the news: This month, Breckenridge-based Peak-A-Boo Toys officially took over the former Tattered Cover Book Store in the heart of the Mile High City, marking its second shop in the state.

  • The specialty shop caters to kids of all ages, offering an expansive inventory of over 5,000 items.

Why it matters: The store is basically Colorado's version of FAO Schwarz, teeming with unique toys, games and puzzles.

Be smart: The shop is located at 1991 Wazee St.

