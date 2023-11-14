Denver's Destiny Bond named among the world's best new bands

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Mile High City is continuing to make a name for itself in the music industry. Driving the news: Denver-based Destiny Bond just landed on global music blog Stereogum's list of the world's 40 Best New Bands of 2023.

The group, which dropped its first EP in 2021, takes influence from the likes of The Faith, the Ramones and other hardcore punk bands.

This past June, the band released its inaugural album "Be My Vengeance," featuring 10 short songs.

What they're saying: "Destiny Bond roar through their debut album … in less than 20 minutes, a punk rock whirlwind that is bright and pulverizing with both positivity and positively-charged fury," Stereogum's review reads.

Of note: The band is named after an attack move in the game Pokémon.