Nov 14, 2023 - News
Denver's Destiny Bond named among the world's best new bands
The Mile High City is continuing to make a name for itself in the music industry.
Driving the news: Denver-based Destiny Bond just landed on global music blog Stereogum's list of the world's 40 Best New Bands of 2023.
- The group, which dropped its first EP in 2021, takes influence from the likes of The Faith, the Ramones and other hardcore punk bands.
- This past June, the band released its inaugural album "Be My Vengeance," featuring 10 short songs.
What they're saying: "Destiny Bond roar through their debut album … in less than 20 minutes, a punk rock whirlwind that is bright and pulverizing with both positivity and positively-charged fury," Stereogum's review reads.
Of note: The band is named after an attack move in the game Pokémon.
