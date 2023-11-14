Nov 14, 2023 - News

Denver's Destiny Bond named among the world's best new bands

The Mile High City is continuing to make a name for itself in the music industry.

Driving the news: Denver-based Destiny Bond just landed on global music blog Stereogum's list of the world's 40 Best New Bands of 2023.

  • The group, which dropped its first EP in 2021, takes influence from the likes of The Faith, the Ramones and other hardcore punk bands.
  • This past June, the band released its inaugural album "Be My Vengeance," featuring 10 short songs.

What they're saying: "Destiny Bond roar through their debut album … in less than 20 minutes, a punk rock whirlwind that is bright and pulverizing with both positivity and positively-charged fury," Stereogum's review reads.

Of note: The band is named after an attack move in the game Pokémon.

