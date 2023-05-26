Denver's music scene is getting better and better — and much of that is thanks to local industry leaders like Cameron Schaefer.

Driving the news: The former U.S. Air Force captain was recently featured on Billboard's 40 Under 40 List for moving the music industry forward and boosting its growth.

Schaefer is the CEO of Vinyl Me, Please — a Denver-based record subscription club that works with artists and labels across the country to deliver unique and exclusive releases to its roughly 80,000 mail-order customers.

The company launched in 2013 with about a dozen subscribers, Schaefer tells us, but the business has been booming in recent years due to Gen Z's growing interest in vinyl.

What he's saying: "I think digital has become quite uninspiring, especially if you're a young kid who's only ever listened to their music on their iPhone," Schaefer says.

Now, younger people "look at a turntable and a record — they know it's old technology — but they almost embrace it with the same kind of amazement as when we all got our first iPod," he notes.

The big picture: VMP's goal, Schaefer says, is to "provide tangible experiences of music that feel much more human."

Of note: The record-of-the-month club recently partnered with Dolly Parton to release a first-of-its-kind 12-month vinyl subscription devoted to the legendary singer's catalog. "It's been incredible working with her and her team, and her fanbase is unbelievable," he says.

What's next: Schaefer's team is building out a 14,000-square-foot vinyl pressing plant in the Rino Arts District, which will open this summer. It's a big deal, he tells us, because the facility will be one of just a handful in the world that creates the metal used to press records.

His vision for the space, which sits across from concert venue Mission Ballroom, includes public tours, a small retail space to buy records, and a lounge for events.

The bottom line: Denver "has a lot more to be proud of when it comes to music than it ever seems to admit," Schaefer tells us. "My hope is that this pressing plant is a small step in the right direction of helping people think of Denver as a great music city."