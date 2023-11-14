Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Walk Score; Graphic: Axios Visuals Ball Arena is the 10th-most transit-friendly arena in the NBA. Details: The Denver Nuggets' home court scored 84 out of 100, according to Walk Score, which promotes walkable neighborhoods.

Of the league's 29 arenas, Ball Arena tied with the Target Center in Minneapolis, home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Between the lines: The scores are based on frequency, type and distance between transit routes, as well as population density, street design and walkable amenities

Zoom out: The company gave perfect scores to TD Garden in Boston, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden in New York.

The San Antonio Spurs' Frost Bank Center came in last with 35 out of 100.

What's next: The Nuggets (8-2) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, seeking to continue their strong start to the season as defending champs.