Ball Arena's transit options are good — but not elite in the NBA
Ball Arena is the 10th-most transit-friendly arena in the NBA.
Details: The Denver Nuggets' home court scored 84 out of 100, according to Walk Score, which promotes walkable neighborhoods.
- Of the league's 29 arenas, Ball Arena tied with the Target Center in Minneapolis, home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Between the lines: The scores are based on frequency, type and distance between transit routes, as well as population density, street design and walkable amenities
Zoom out: The company gave perfect scores to TD Garden in Boston, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden in New York.
- The San Antonio Spurs' Frost Bank Center came in last with 35 out of 100.
What's next: The Nuggets (8-2) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, seeking to continue their strong start to the season as defending champs.
