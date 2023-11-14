Nov 14, 2023 - Sports

Ball Arena's transit options are good — but not elite in the NBA

headshot
headshot
Data: Walk Score; Graphic: Axios Visuals
Data: Walk Score; Graphic: Axios Visuals

Ball Arena is the 10th-most transit-friendly arena in the NBA.

Details: The Denver Nuggets' home court scored 84 out of 100, according to Walk Score, which promotes walkable neighborhoods.

  • Of the league's 29 arenas, Ball Arena tied with the Target Center in Minneapolis, home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Between the lines: The scores are based on frequency, type and distance between transit routes, as well as population density, street design and walkable amenities

Zoom out: The company gave perfect scores to TD Garden in Boston, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden in New York.

  • The San Antonio Spurs' Frost Bank Center came in last with 35 out of 100.

What's next: The Nuggets (8-2) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, seeking to continue their strong start to the season as defending champs.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more