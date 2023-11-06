Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Walk Score; Graphic: Axios Visuals

TD Garden, Capital One Arena and Barclays Center are among the NBA arenas with perfect transit scores, according to a new ranking.

What's happening: Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods, measured how well NBA arenas are served by public transportation.

The company assigns a "usefulness" value to the nearby transit routes on frequency, type and distance between stops.

A transit score of 90–100 means public transportation near the arena is world class; 70–89 scores have convenient transportation options for most trips; 50–69 scores have many nearby public transit options; 25–49 scores have few nearby public transportation options; 0–24 scores mean it is possible to get on a bus.

By the numbers: There are five cities with NBA arenas that have a transit score of 100 according to Walk Score.

Paycom Center, FedExForum and Frost Bank Center rank the lowest.

Be smart: There are 30 NBA teams and 29 arenas — the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers play in the same arena.