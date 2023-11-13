Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (No. 6) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers. Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It's not exactly a sterling record, but at 3–5, the Denver Broncos are showing signs of life. Details: It turns out ending a dreadful eight-year losing streak to your divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, is good for the soul.

Yes, but: With nine games left in the season, it's time to see whether the win was a flash in the pan or the start of something special.

Driving the news: The Broncos return from their bye week for a crucial Monday Night Football showdown with the 5–4 Buffalo Bills.

The game kicks off at 6:15pm on ESPN and ABC.

Why it matters: A win in Buffalo could be a page-turning moment for the Broncos, which will need to keep racking up wins for a shot at making the playoffs in a tough AFC.

What they're saying: "We're trying to make a Super Bowl run," running back Javonte Williams said after the team's most recent win, according to DNVR.

Reality check: The Broncos are currently in last place in the AFC West, with three divisional games left. It means a wildcard berth is probably Denver's best chance of making the playoffs.

Of note: Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has quietly put up respectable numbers, throwing for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's fifth in the league in touchdown passes, just one behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

What to watch: Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are top targets for Wilson, but they will be challenged by a stingy Bills defense.