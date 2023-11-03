Denver gets new Lyft feature for women and nonbinary users
A Lyft feature that prioritizes matching women and nonbinary drivers and riders is now available in Denver and Colorado Springs.
Why it matters: Allowing people to choose their driver preference can lead to a more comfortable experience for women and nonbinary people.
Details: Called Women+ Connect, the rideshare company said in a statement it was a "highly-requested" option.
State of play: Colorado's two largest cities were among the latest markets to get the feature, which launched Thursday.
- The rollout last week included more than 50 cities, including Austin, Texas; Portland and Seattle.
Of note: The feature does not guarantee a match, but it will prioritize a person's preference.
By the numbers: The company estimates women are about 23% of drivers on the platform, though they make up nearly half of all riders.
The big picture: The feature first launched in September in cities like Chicago, Phoenix and San Diego.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.