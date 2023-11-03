Share on email (opens in new window)

The Women+ Connect feature on the Lyft application. Photo: Courtesy of Lyft.

A Lyft feature that prioritizes matching women and nonbinary drivers and riders is now available in Denver and Colorado Springs.

Why it matters: Allowing people to choose their driver preference can lead to a more comfortable experience for women and nonbinary people.

Details: Called Women+ Connect, the rideshare company said in a statement it was a "highly-requested" option.

State of play: Colorado's two largest cities were among the latest markets to get the feature, which launched Thursday.

The rollout last week included more than 50 cities, including Austin, Texas; Portland and Seattle.

Of note: The feature does not guarantee a match, but it will prioritize a person's preference.

By the numbers: The company estimates women are about 23% of drivers on the platform, though they make up nearly half of all riders.

The big picture: The feature first launched in September in cities like Chicago, Phoenix and San Diego.