Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Screen from the 2022 Denver Film Festival. Photo: From the Hip Photo

This weekend in Denver: Discover your next favorite film, go ice skating on a rooftop or taste one of the state's highest-rated wines.

Immerse yourself in a diverse selection of feature films, documentaries and shorts.

What's happening: The annual Denver Film Festival begins Friday.

Why it matters: The majority of the offerings are independent films, including 10 films that feature Colorado talent or are about the state itself.

Between the lines: Films coming to town showcase Latino culture, queer voices, women, Asian cinema and new Italian works, John writes.

The intrigue: This year's event has been trimmed down.

Last year, there were over 200 films shown over 12 days. This year, the festival spans 10 days with 186 films on the schedule.

When: 6pm Friday–Nov 12. Schedule.

Locations: Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens, AMC 9 + CO 10, MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, DMNS' Infinity Theater

Cost: $17 for individual screenings; passes start at $450 (non-member prices). Details.

Go deeper: John shares what to watch at DFF

🏀 2. NBA In-Season Tournament Opener

The Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at 8pm Friday, Denver's first game in the NBA's brand-new in-season tournament. Tickets start at $40.

🍺 3. Breck Brewery opening day party

Breckenridge Brewery is welcoming winter sports season with a free parking lot opening day party at Monkey Barrel at 5pm Friday. There will be complimentary snowboard tuning and one free snowboard given away, in addition to one free Funslinger Lager for the first 100 guests.

🎵 4. Deadmau5

The Grammy-nominated EDM producer and DJ will perform shows at Red Rocks at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $59.

Enjoy rooftop ice skating at Halcyon, with hand warmers and hot chocolate in a cabana that seats up to six. Tickets are $30.

When: Friday–Feb. 29; closed Monday–Tuesday; times vary.