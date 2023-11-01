Denver International Airport is one of the first airports in the world to test out new artificial intelligence screening technology for aviation employees.

Why it matters: Airport workers — who can access off-limits areas without going through security checks — are increasingly being exploited by criminal gangs for drug smuggling and other crimes, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What's happening: Denver's airport is testing Liberty Defense's Hexwave system for a week at the south employee checkpoint in the Great Hall, the company announced in late October.

Hexwave uses AI, electromagnetic waves and 3D imaging to scan and detect dangerous items, including metal, plastic 3D-printed guns, powders and liquids.

The process is quick, requiring employees to simply enter the contactless walkthrough portal without removing their keys or cell phones.

Zoom out: Trials for the new technology are also being tested at airports in California and New Hampshire.

Toronto Pearson, the largest airport in Canada, has already purchased the technology, according to Hexwave.

What's next: Major airports across the country will be required by the federal government to mandate explosive detection screening of aviation workers by April 2026.