🎃 1. RiNo Halloweekend Art Market
Head to RiNo this Saturday for an afternoon of grooving to jazz and shopping for local art.
What's happening: RiNo is hosting a Halloween-themed art market that includes live music, screen-printed tote bags for the first 100 attendees, handmade items from local artists and vendors and a dog costume contest.
Why it matters: This is your chance to grab last-minute Halloween decorations or get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local artists and business owners.
When: 1–5pm Saturday
Location: RiNo Arts District at 29th and Larimer streets
Cost: Free
👻 2. Boo on the Bluff
- Bring the family to a self-guided scavenger hunt for candy and prizes at the Bluff Lake Nature Center this weekend. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets start at $10 per family.
- When: 1–5:30pm Friday, 10am–5:30pm Saturday, 10am–5:30pm Sunday
🍸 3. 54thirty Costumes and Cocktails
- Put on a costume and grab a drink or two under the full moon at 54thirty Rooftop. The winner of the costume contest will receive a free one-night stay at Le Meridien. Tickets.
- When: 4pm–close Saturday
- Cost: $33.85 for admission + 1 cocktail
🐶 4. Howl'oween Costume Contest
- Bring your pup to Dairy Block from 3–6pm Saturday for an event hosted on Seven Grand's lower patio that includes a dog costume contest, doggy caricature art and a treat decoration station. Free.
🪩 5. McGregor Square Halloween Party
- Dance the night away at this summer camp slasher movie-themed party from 8pm–1am Saturday inside the Milepost Zero food hall. The event includes a silent disco with two DJs, a Volkswagen bus photo booth, cash bar and a tarot card reader. Costumes are encouraged. Free.
