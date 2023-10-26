Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver: Shop local art in RiNo, go on a spooky scavenger hunt or attend a Halloween party in McGregor Square.

Head to RiNo this Saturday for an afternoon of grooving to jazz and shopping for local art.

What's happening: RiNo is hosting a Halloween-themed art market that includes live music, screen-printed tote bags for the first 100 attendees, handmade items from local artists and vendors and a dog costume contest.

Why it matters: This is your chance to grab last-minute Halloween decorations or get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local artists and business owners.

When: 1–5pm Saturday

Location: RiNo Arts District at 29th and Larimer streets

Cost: Free

Bring the family to a self-guided scavenger hunt for candy and prizes at the Bluff Lake Nature Center this weekend. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets start at $10 per family.

When: 1–5:30pm Friday, 10am–5:30pm Saturday, 10am–5:30pm Sunday

Put on a costume and grab a drink or two under the full moon at 54thirty Rooftop. The winner of the costume contest will receive a free one-night stay at Le Meridien. Tickets.

When: 4pm–close Saturday

When: 4pm–close Saturday
Cost: $33.85 for admission + 1 cocktail

Bring your pup to Dairy Block from 3–6pm Saturday for an event hosted on Seven Grand's lower patio that includes a dog costume contest, doggy caricature art and a treat decoration station. Free.

Dance the night away at this summer camp slasher movie-themed party from 8pm–1am Saturday inside the Milepost Zero food hall. The event includes a silent disco with two DJs, a Volkswagen bus photo booth, cash bar and a tarot card reader. Costumes are encouraged. Free.

