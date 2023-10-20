7 spook-tacular ways to celebrate Halloween in Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

With Halloween creeping around the corner, we're rounding up our favorite ways to have a scary good time around Denver.

🍸 Grab a terrifyingly tasty cocktail.

😱 Get your scream on at a haunted house.

A stop at 13th Floor should do the trick. Or try Horror Theater Haunted House, which is mostly free. The only price of admission "is your soul," the website warns.

🎢 Mix fright with fun.

Head to Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens to ride the theme park's roller coasters after dark, explore two haunted houses, and watch a creepy circus performance. Pro tip: Lookout for creatures lurking around the park.

🎃 Find a perfect pumpkin.

Anderson Farms in Erie offers wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, which spans 25 acres and offers more than 70 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds.

🍫 Take the kids trick-or-treating.

Some of the best neighborhoods to score candy in Denver are Harvey Park, Montclair and Park Hill, according to 5280 Magazine.

But if going door-to-door isn't for your family, the Denver Zoo is hosting a "falloween" celebration all month, featuring a trick-or-treat trail on select days.

👻 Walk among the spirits.

Take a ghost tour of Cheesman Park, the site of Denver's first cemetery, or visit one of the city's existing graveyards, like Riverside Cemetery, the city's oldest surviving burial plot.

🧟 Party with other ghouls and goblins.