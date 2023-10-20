1 hour ago - Things to Do
7 spook-tacular ways to celebrate Halloween in Denver
With Halloween creeping around the corner, we're rounding up our favorite ways to have a scary good time around Denver.
🍸 Grab a terrifyingly tasty cocktail.
- Several immersive pop-up experiences are open for a limited time, including a Tim Burton-inspired speakeasy, vampire-themed bar, Voodoo-inspired bar at Union Station, and summer camp in McGregor Square, where a "serial killer is on the loose."
- Across town, numerous bars are offering Halloween specials, like the Crypt and Adrift.
😱 Get your scream on at a haunted house.
- A stop at 13th Floor should do the trick. Or try Horror Theater Haunted House, which is mostly free. The only price of admission "is your soul," the website warns.
🎢 Mix fright with fun.
- Head to Fright Fest at Elitch Gardens to ride the theme park's roller coasters after dark, explore two haunted houses, and watch a creepy circus performance. Pro tip: Lookout for creatures lurking around the park.
🎃 Find a perfect pumpkin.
- Anderson Farms in Erie offers wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, which spans 25 acres and offers more than 70 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds.
🍫 Take the kids trick-or-treating.
- Some of the best neighborhoods to score candy in Denver are Harvey Park, Montclair and Park Hill, according to 5280 Magazine.
- But if going door-to-door isn't for your family, the Denver Zoo is hosting a "falloween" celebration all month, featuring a trick-or-treat trail on select days.
👻 Walk among the spirits.
- Take a ghost tour of Cheesman Park, the site of Denver's first cemetery, or visit one of the city's existing graveyards, like Riverside Cemetery, the city's oldest surviving burial plot.
🧟 Party with other ghouls and goblins.
- Grab a costume and head to one of the many adults-only events to celebrate the season, like Coloween, LoDo Zombie Crawl or Boo and Brew on Colfax Avenue.
