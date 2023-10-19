Bandimere Speedway nears end of 65-year run in Morrison

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bandimere Speedway's final Take it to the Track event on Oct. 11, which was created with the Colorado State Patrol to provide an alternative to illegal street racing. Photo: Emma Hurt/Axios

Bandimere Speedway, Denver's only drag racing track, is marking its final days of operation in Morrison before closing this weekend.

Driving the news: The speedway, which has operated on Thunder Mountain in the Rooney Valley since 1958, has not yet announced a new location for future racing.

Catch up fast: In April, owner John Bandimere, Jr. announced the impending closure of the site his parents opened 65 years ago.

"Surrounding development has become more prevalent in the past several years," he said in a video statement at the time.

"Sometimes we think we have things forever, but they do change, don't they?"

The intrigue: Bandimere told the Denver Post this summer, "they're building a lot of houses around us. But that's not why we're leaving. We really feel comfortable with why we're leaving: We need more space."

He said a new facility would have restrooms, running water and seats with backs — unlike the current site.

At the time he said they were considering sites near the Denver airport.

He declined to confirm the buyer of the more than 100-acre Morrison property.

Be smart: The track's final scheduled event is Oct. 22.