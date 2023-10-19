Bandimere Speedway nears end of 65-year run in Morrison
Bandimere Speedway, Denver's only drag racing track, is marking its final days of operation in Morrison before closing this weekend.
Driving the news: The speedway, which has operated on Thunder Mountain in the Rooney Valley since 1958, has not yet announced a new location for future racing.
Catch up fast: In April, owner John Bandimere, Jr. announced the impending closure of the site his parents opened 65 years ago.
- "Surrounding development has become more prevalent in the past several years," he said in a video statement at the time.
- "Sometimes we think we have things forever, but they do change, don't they?"
The intrigue: Bandimere told the Denver Post this summer, "they're building a lot of houses around us. But that's not why we're leaving. We really feel comfortable with why we're leaving: We need more space."
- He said a new facility would have restrooms, running water and seats with backs — unlike the current site.
- At the time he said they were considering sites near the Denver airport.
- He declined to confirm the buyer of the more than 100-acre Morrison property.
Be smart: The track's final scheduled event is Oct. 22.
