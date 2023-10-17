Denver will start vetting process for migrant service providers

A migrant lies on the sleeping pad at a makeshift shelter in Denver on Jan. 13, 2023. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Denver has closed the bidding process for contracts to manage services for migrants arriving in the city, and will begin interviewing potential vendors next week, officials said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Denver Human Services Chief Operating Officer Mimi Scheuermann shared the details during an emergency response working group meeting hosted by Denver City Council. Her department oversees the city's migrant response.

Context: This summer, former Mayor Michael Hancock's administration abandoned plans to pay Virginia-based GardaWorld Federal Services $40 million to oversee services like providing food and shelter after questions arose about the company's reputation.

State of play: Unlike the previous proposal, Council President Jamie Torres tells us there will likely be multiple vendors providing services, instead of a single company handling all resources.

Yes, but: No details were shared on Tuesday about who it could be and contract costs.

Between the lines: Scheuermann tells us the contracts will likely be presented to the council for consideration by the end of the year.

Of note: The city has spent $28 million to provide services to more than 24,400 migrants who started arriving last December.

Scheuermann said her office has hired more than 200 people to staff shelters.

By the numbers: The city is currently sheltering nearly 3,000 migrants a day — the most since they began arriving, according to the city's dashboard.