Mapped: Texas is sending migrants to Denver and these cities

Denver is one of six major cities where the Texas governor is busing migrants that arrive at the U.S. southern border.

What's new: The influx of migrants is not new — but we're finally learning how many Gov. Greg Abbott's office has sent to other states.

By the numbers: Denver has received at least 3,200 migrants on buses in less than a year, according to statistics from Abbott's office provided to Axios.

Thousands of additional migrants arrived on buses sponsored by other states and nonprofits.

Of note: Denver and the state have purchased bus tickets to send 6,700 migrants arriving here to other major cities, the Colorado Sun reports from city records.

The bulk — more than 4,000 — were sent to Chicago and New York.

