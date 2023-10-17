A new Japanese restaurant and sushi bar is now open in Denver's Highland neighborhood.

Driving the news: Kumoya — which opened Oct. 12 in the former Tony P's space — is run by Juan Padró, leader of the Culinary Creative Group, in partnership with executive chef and Denver native Corey Baker, who has over 20 years of experience at top spots like Sushi Den.

Details: The spacious restaurant is split into sections to accommodate a variety of group sizes.

Its main dining room centers around a sushi bar where diners can watch chefs, including Baker, prepare rotating fish specials based on what's in season.

The menu features dishes such as wagyu tartare, broiled eggplant, and chawanmushi, a melt-in-your-mouth steamed egg custard.

Of note: Kumoya's cocktail lounge, dubbed Bar Kumo, hosts a live DJ and serves a late-night menu of Japanese snacks, like udon noodles, from 10pm to 2am.

The big picture: The restaurant is the Culinary Creative Group's fourth on the same block of the recently opened Fox and The Hen, as well as Highland Tap and Burger and Bar Dough.

What they're saying: "We have a real opportunity with this block to create a more elevated dining and late-night strip," Padró told the Denver Post.