Data: U.S. Department of Education; Table: Axios Visuals

Nearly 800,000 Coloradans are feeling the pain of federal student loan payments that resumed this month for the first time in three years.

Why it matters: After the pandemic-era pause offered a welcomed break, experts are warning of a messy return to debt repayment for borrowers.

Student loan debt will especially be tough on younger people, who typically have lower incomes.

By the numbers: Colorado residents owe $29.4 billion in student debt as of June 30, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education.

That's on average about $37,000, on par with the national average of $37,300, per the Education Data Initiative.

Zoom in: People in their mid-20s to mid-30s make up the largest share of Colorado residents with federal student loan debt, comprising more than one-third of borrowers.

Yes, but: Slightly older Coloradans between 35 and 49 years old, owe the most as a group, with nearly $12 billion outstanding.

What's next: Due dates for the first payments vary, but the Department of Education says borrowers will receive a bill at least 21 days before the deadline.

Borrowers can apply for the new federal SAVE Plan, an income-driven repayment plan that calculates monthly loan payments based on income and family size.

On Oct. 1, the Biden administration also launched a yearlong "on-ramp period," during which borrowers won't be reported to credit bureaus for missing payments.

Be smart: Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status.

You can also calculate your repayment with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.

