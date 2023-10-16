Coloradans owe more than $29 billion in student loan debt
Nearly 800,000 Coloradans are feeling the pain of federal student loan payments that resumed this month for the first time in three years.
Why it matters: After the pandemic-era pause offered a welcomed break, experts are warning of a messy return to debt repayment for borrowers.
- Student loan debt will especially be tough on younger people, who typically have lower incomes.
By the numbers: Colorado residents owe $29.4 billion in student debt as of June 30, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education.
- That's on average about $37,000, on par with the national average of $37,300, per the Education Data Initiative.
Zoom in: People in their mid-20s to mid-30s make up the largest share of Colorado residents with federal student loan debt, comprising more than one-third of borrowers.
- Yes, but: Slightly older Coloradans between 35 and 49 years old, owe the most as a group, with nearly $12 billion outstanding.
What's next: Due dates for the first payments vary, but the Department of Education says borrowers will receive a bill at least 21 days before the deadline.
- Borrowers can apply for the new federal SAVE Plan, an income-driven repayment plan that calculates monthly loan payments based on income and family size.
- On Oct. 1, the Biden administration also launched a yearlong "on-ramp period," during which borrowers won't be reported to credit bureaus for missing payments.
Be smart: Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status.
- You can also calculate your repayment with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.
📣 Tell us: How is the return of student loan payments impacting you? Are you spending less on groceries, putting off home projects?
- Email us at [email protected]. We might use your response in a future story.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.