Buffs just two wins away from bowl eligibility

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to pass during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Oct. 7, 2023, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At 4-2, the Colorado Buffaloes are just two wins away from bowl eligibility — a feat they've accomplished only twice in the past seven years.

Driving the news: The team will host Stanford (1-4) Friday at 8pm at Folsom Field in a Pac-12 conference game the Buffs are favored to win.

State of play: After last week's win at Arizona State, the Buffs surpassed expectations from oddsmakers, who had the team winning only three games this season.

Why it matters: Bowl eligibility would notch yet another major milestone for first-year head coach Deion Sanders, who's proven he's capable of getting results after months of preseason hype.

What they're saying: "We wanna win — I don't give a damn about no bowl right now," Sanders said Tuesday during a press conference.

Of note: He might care a little bit. A sixth win would mean Sanders would bag a $150,000 bonus — and another $100,000 after each win beyond that in the regular season, writes Axios' Maxwell Millington.

Between the lines: There's a "strong chance" two-way star player Travis Hunter returns from injury this week, Sanders said Tuesday.

The intrigue: After Friday's game, things will get much, much tougher for the Silver and Gold.

Playing UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 28, before hosting Oregon State in Boulder, means CU will play two teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

The bottom line: The Buffs haven't won a bowl game since beating UTEP in 2004, back when current CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders was 2 years old.