Denver may explore whether it can create an affordable housing model popularized in Europe that provides homes for people across the socioeconomic spectrum.

Driving the news: First-term city councilmember Shontel Lewis has requested $250,000 in Mayor Mike Johnston's budget for a study exploring the feasibility of what's called social housing.

It's one of 28 proposed funding changes council members recently requested.

Why it matters: Lewis believes the idea could help create a long-term solution to the city's housing crisis by creating more homes and curbing involuntary displacement.

By the numbers: Denver's housing inventory is short by nearly 70,000 units while homelessness is rising.

Zoom in: Social housing is different from traditional public housing because it allows people across all income levels to cohabitate in the same building.

It means the city's lowest income residents, someone making less than $26,070 a year or, 30% of the area median income in Denver, can live next door to a person making three times that amount.

It would limit how much people pay for rent, which could range from 30% to 35% of a tenant's household income, Lewis' spokesperson, Vince Chandler, tells us.

The intrigue: Another key element to social housing would be to avoid what Lewis calls "concentrating poverty," something she says traditional affordable housing often does.

It can lead to an environment with higher crime rates — though studies show this isn't always the case — and a higher concentration of places like fast food restaurants and liquor stores.

Context: Austria's capital, Vienna, is often lauded for its social housing program, which has existed for nearly a century, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Its city government owns and manages 220,000 housing units, or roughly 25% of its housing stock, HUD reports.

Having the city own the housing is something Denver's feasibility study would explore, according to Chandler.

Zoom out: Seattle voters this year approved creating a public development authority, while one local lawmaker in Los Angeles proposed a similar program earlier this year.

Between the lines: Lewis' request was made in the context of improving the city's response to climate change, something she said helped gain the support from her colleagues to formally make the recommendation.