46 mins ago - Development

Denver looks to study social housing model

Esteban L. Hernandez
Illustration of a small house viewed through a magnifying glass

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Denver may explore whether it can create an affordable housing model popularized in Europe that provides homes for people across the socioeconomic spectrum.

Driving the news: First-term city councilmember Shontel Lewis has requested $250,000 in Mayor Mike Johnston's budget for a study exploring the feasibility of what's called social housing.

Why it matters: Lewis believes the idea could help create a long-term solution to the city's housing crisis by creating more homes and curbing involuntary displacement.

By the numbers: Denver's housing inventory is short by nearly 70,000 units while homelessness is rising.

Zoom in: Social housing is different from traditional public housing because it allows people across all income levels to cohabitate in the same building.

  • It means the city's lowest income residents, someone making less than $26,070 a year or, 30% of the area median income in Denver, can live next door to a person making three times that amount.
  • It would limit how much people pay for rent, which could range from 30% to 35% of a tenant's household income, Lewis' spokesperson, Vince Chandler, tells us.

The intrigue: Another key element to social housing would be to avoid what Lewis calls "concentrating poverty," something she says traditional affordable housing often does.

  • It can lead to an environment with higher crime rates — though studies show this isn't always the case — and a higher concentration of places like fast food restaurants and liquor stores.

Context: Austria's capital, Vienna, is often lauded for its social housing program, which has existed for nearly a century, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

  • Its city government owns and manages 220,000 housing units, or roughly 25% of its housing stock, HUD reports.
  • Having the city own the housing is something Denver's feasibility study would explore, according to Chandler.

Zoom out: Seattle voters this year approved creating a public development authority, while one local lawmaker in Los Angeles proposed a similar program earlier this year.

Between the lines: Lewis' request was made in the context of improving the city's response to climate change, something she said helped gain the support from her colleagues to formally make the recommendation.

  • Funding for the study could come from the general or the climate protection fund, which obtains money from local sales and use tax, according to a proposal document.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more