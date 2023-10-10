Colorado divorce rates down, as marriage stays flat

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Colorado couples are committed.

By the numbers: Marriage rates in the state remain steady above 20%, according to new census figures, while divorce rates are consistently below 10%, where they've stood for the past decade.

The intrigue: Half of U.S. adults say they're open to signing a prenuptial agreement, according to Harris Poll research conducted in September for Axios. Younger generations in particular are embracing prenups, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

47% of millennial respondents who are engaged or have been married said they entered a prenup, higher than Gen Zers at 41%.

Zoom out: Americans are getting hitched later in life.