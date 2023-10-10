1 hour ago - News
Colorado divorce rates down, as marriage stays flat
Colorado couples are committed.
By the numbers: Marriage rates in the state remain steady above 20%, according to new census figures, while divorce rates are consistently below 10%, where they've stood for the past decade.
The intrigue: Half of U.S. adults say they're open to signing a prenuptial agreement, according to Harris Poll research conducted in September for Axios. Younger generations in particular are embracing prenups, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.
- 47% of millennial respondents who are engaged or have been married said they entered a prenup, higher than Gen Zers at 41%.
Zoom out: Americans are getting hitched later in life.
- And they often have individual assets — and debt — to consider before marrying.
