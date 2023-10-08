Colorado near the top in the nation for outmigration

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Dallas Fed via U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Maybe it's the wide open spaces. Maybe it's the cost of housing. Or maybe it's just the embedded feeling of Western freedom.

What's happening: Whatever the reason, Colorado residents like to roam.

By the numbers: The state ranked fourth in the nation for outmigrants in 2021, according to a recent Dallas Fed study using U.S. Census Bureau data.

42 out of every 1,000 Colorado residents left the state that year, despite the pandemic adding new residents.

Only Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii residents move around more than us, the data shows.

Why it matters: Migration is a key factor in the state's economy, and outmigration is cited as one of the reasons for our workforce shortage.

The other side: In-migration is bringing richer people to our state, especially boosting rural economies.