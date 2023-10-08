56 mins ago - News

Colorado near the top in the nation for outmigration

John Frank
Data: Dallas Fed via U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Maybe it's the wide open spaces. Maybe it's the cost of housing. Or maybe it's just the embedded feeling of Western freedom.

What's happening: Whatever the reason, Colorado residents like to roam.

By the numbers: The state ranked fourth in the nation for outmigrants in 2021, according to a recent Dallas Fed study using U.S. Census Bureau data.

  • 42 out of every 1,000 Colorado residents left the state that year, despite the pandemic adding new residents.
  • Only Wyoming, Alaska and Hawaii residents move around more than us, the data shows.

Why it matters: Migration is a key factor in the state's economy, and outmigration is cited as one of the reasons for our workforce shortage.

The other side: In-migration is bringing richer people to our state, especially boosting rural economies.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more