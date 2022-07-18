More people are moving to Colorado than out

Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote work became a new reality for many, more people moved to the Centennial State than away.

Colorado had a net inbound migration of 52% from January 2021 to February 2022, according to Moody's Analytics (subscription), ranking the state 20th in the U.S.

Why it matters: Recruiting and retaining people is a significant factor in the state's economic success.

By the numbers: 264,680 people moved into Colorado, while 248,150 people moved away, per Moody's. That's a net gain of 16,530 people.

Between the lines: As we've reported, Colorado metro areas have lured plenty of tech talent from coastal hubs in the era of flexible workplaces.

A Brookings Institution study published earlier this year listed the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro as a "rising star" for its growth, adding 14,477 tech workers from 2015 to 2020 — a 6.6% increase.

Zoom out: States with some of the lowest net inbound migration rates, such as New York and California, tend to have higher costs of living, according to Moody's.

The top states for net inbound migration between January 2021 and February 2022 were Montana, Idaho and Florida.

What to watch: Mass movement nationwide could have political implications, as most of the migration appears to be people moving from politically blue to red states, The Wall Street Journal reports.