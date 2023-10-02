Share on email (opens in new window)

The steady flow of migrants from the southern U.S. border is presenting new challenges to Denver area schools.

Driving the news: Nine more buses of migrants arrived from Texas over the weekend, boosting the number in city shelters to 2,500.

In response, Mayor Mike Johnston's administration announced Monday it would change the time new arrivals can stay in city facilities.

Effective Wednesday, adults must leave after 14 days — down from 21 —but families with children can stay for 37 days instead of 30.

Why it matters: The limit on shelter stays is putting families on the street, and it's also disrupting learning for migrant students.

What's happening: Local teachers and school administrators are now on the frontlines in helping migrant families find shelter, Axios' education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.

When they learn a family is being displaced, teachers are spending hours calling shelters and nonprofits seeking help, only to find waitlists and dead ends.

Zoom in: Denver's Bryant Webster Dual Language School is seeing the influx affect its population size. Some classes have upward of 38 students, far more than typical.

Plus, teachers that work with students learning English as a second language are experiencing a significant increase in referrals.

What they're saying: "You can just feel the kids are stressed. It disrupts everything," said Cecilia Quintanilla, an early childhood teacher at Bryant Webster.

