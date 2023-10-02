1 hour ago - News

COVID booster shots hard to find in Colorado

John Frank
Illustration of three boxes that have a checkmark made of a syringe.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

If you're looking for a COVID-19 booster shot, good luck.

Driving the news: High demand and limited supply is making the vaccine hard to find in Colorado as health care providers struggle to get allocations.

  • The first appointments available at Kaiser Permanente in the Denver area are a month from now.
  • UCHealth is just receiving its first shipments of the shot.
  • Walk-in appointments at some pharmacies are not available.

The intrigue: Without insurance, it's not cheap. Safeway is charging $250 for the vaccine.

The big picture: The rush to get the vaccine, which was approved Sept. 11, comes as infections and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks.

  • Providers say the national rollout is troubled by distribution problems and vaccine makers didn't produce enough. Without the option to pre-order before CDC approval, providers all placed orders at the same time.

Of note: Unlike the height of the pandemic, the state is not facilitating the vaccine rollout or offering mass immunization clinics.

