COVID booster shots hard to find in Colorado

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you're looking for a COVID-19 booster shot, good luck.

Driving the news: High demand and limited supply is making the vaccine hard to find in Colorado as health care providers struggle to get allocations.

The first appointments available at Kaiser Permanente in the Denver area are a month from now.

UCHealth is just receiving its first shipments of the shot.

Walk-in appointments at some pharmacies are not available.

The intrigue: Without insurance, it's not cheap. Safeway is charging $250 for the vaccine.

The big picture: The rush to get the vaccine, which was approved Sept. 11, comes as infections and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks.

Providers say the national rollout is troubled by distribution problems and vaccine makers didn't produce enough. Without the option to pre-order before CDC approval, providers all placed orders at the same time.

Of note: Unlike the height of the pandemic, the state is not facilitating the vaccine rollout or offering mass immunization clinics.