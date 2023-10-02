1 hour ago - News
COVID booster shots hard to find in Colorado
If you're looking for a COVID-19 booster shot, good luck.
Driving the news: High demand and limited supply is making the vaccine hard to find in Colorado as health care providers struggle to get allocations.
- The first appointments available at Kaiser Permanente in the Denver area are a month from now.
- UCHealth is just receiving its first shipments of the shot.
- Walk-in appointments at some pharmacies are not available.
The intrigue: Without insurance, it's not cheap. Safeway is charging $250 for the vaccine.
The big picture: The rush to get the vaccine, which was approved Sept. 11, comes as infections and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks.
- Providers say the national rollout is troubled by distribution problems and vaccine makers didn't produce enough. Without the option to pre-order before CDC approval, providers all placed orders at the same time.
Of note: Unlike the height of the pandemic, the state is not facilitating the vaccine rollout or offering mass immunization clinics.
