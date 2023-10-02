4 Noses Brewing opens new brewery in Denver

One of Colorado's top breweries is now making beer in Denver.

What's new: Broomfield's 4 Noses Brewing opened a new brewery and taproom in the North Park Hill neighborhood Friday, and owner Tommy Bibliowicz gave John a behind-the-scenes tour of the new operation.

The taproom off Dahlia Street, near the intersection with Smith Road, sports a clean look with high top tables, a long bar, windows into the brewery and a large porch for pets.

Why it matters: The expansion is one of the rare examples of growth in a tight craft beer market, but Bibliowicz said he needed more space to meet brewing demand during the busiest parts of the year.

What to know: The new brewery is much bigger than the original location.

4 Noses is moving the majority of its beer-making equipment to the space.

It splurged for a custom new brew system from Germany that will allow production of lagers under its Wild Provisions brand, as well as hazy IPAs under the Odd13 label it acquired in 2021.

The Broomfield brewery will continue to operate and make one-off special batches.

What to sip: 4 Noses is best known for its 'Bout Damn Time IPA, but makes incredible seasonal beers, including an Oktoberfest and Pump Action, a pumpkin ale.