4 Noses Brewing opens new brewery in Denver
One of Colorado's top breweries is now making beer in Denver.
What's new: Broomfield's 4 Noses Brewing opened a new brewery and taproom in the North Park Hill neighborhood Friday, and owner Tommy Bibliowicz gave John a behind-the-scenes tour of the new operation.
- The taproom off Dahlia Street, near the intersection with Smith Road, sports a clean look with high top tables, a long bar, windows into the brewery and a large porch for pets.
Why it matters: The expansion is one of the rare examples of growth in a tight craft beer market, but Bibliowicz said he needed more space to meet brewing demand during the busiest parts of the year.
What to know: The new brewery is much bigger than the original location.
- 4 Noses is moving the majority of its beer-making equipment to the space.
- It splurged for a custom new brew system from Germany that will allow production of lagers under its Wild Provisions brand, as well as hazy IPAs under the Odd13 label it acquired in 2021.
- The Broomfield brewery will continue to operate and make one-off special batches.
What to sip: 4 Noses is best known for its 'Bout Damn Time IPA, but makes incredible seasonal beers, including an Oktoberfest and Pump Action, a pumpkin ale.
