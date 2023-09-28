Share on email (opens in new window)

The looming federal government shutdown would hit extraordinarily hard in Colorado.

What to know: The potential impacts include:

The closure of Rocky Mountain National Park at peak fall color, a huge blow for tourism in Northern Colorado.

44,000 federal workers and 53,000 military personnel in Colorado would be furloughed or working without pay.

The loss or reduction of food assistance for 88,000 families that rely on the money for groceries.

And the indefinite delay for other key government functions, from processing small business loans to approving new beer labels, congressional officials say.

The big picture: The U.S. Senate — with support from Colorado's two Democratic senators — approved a bipartisan package Tuesday to fund the government through Nov. 17.

But it diverges significantly from the spending cuts requested by the Republican-led House, where infighting among conservatives is jeopardizing a budget agreement by Saturday's deadline.

What they're saying: "No matter what party line you fall on, people are absolutely fed up with the party dysfunction in Washington," said U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Jefferson County Democrat who represents one of the highest concentrations of federal workers outside Washington.

"Families are going to be furloughed, unable to work …[or] going without a paycheck," she told John in an interview Wednesday. "I still live paycheck-to-paycheck … I couldn't go months without knowing when I was going to get paid."

Flashback: Ten years ago this October, then-Gov. John Hickenlooper pulled about $360,000 from state coffers to keep Rocky Mountain National Park open amid a protracted federal government shutdown.

Yes, but: Based on prior shutdowns, government stoppage is unlikely to have major impacts on Colorado's economy unless it lasts longer than previous episodes, nonpartisan economists recently told state lawmakers.

