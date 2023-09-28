How Denver's sports leaders look at their teams and businesses

The leaders of Denver's six pro sports franchises all agree on one thing:

"Winning cures a lot of ills in our business. People forget the bad days, they love the good days," says Matt Hutchings, the chief operating officer at Kroenke Sports, which owns the Nuggets, Avalanche, Mammoth and Rapids.

State of play: In a talk Thursday at the Colorado Business Roundtable, Hutchings and leaders from the Rockies and Broncos offered candid insights into how they run their organizations and their outlook for the teams.

Here's a slice of the conversation.

On the sports business: "Winning is good for business. But winning is not your business plan," says Damani Leech, the Broncos president.

"That's why we spend so much time on the fan experience and gameday experience."

On losing seasons: "When the fan stops caring, that's a bad thing," Hutchings says. "When they are angry at you, that's OK because they are passionate and they want you to win."

On sports betting: "I think it's incredible in terms of keeping fans engaged in our sport, whether they're in the stadium or on their couches," Leech says.

"It's better for the integrity of the game for it all now to be above board."

On the Rockies' future: "We have hope, so hopefully you'll have hope," Rockies COO Greg Feasel says.