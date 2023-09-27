24 mins ago - Sports

Colorado Rockies fans sound off on historic losing season

John Frank
Colorado Rockies fans at Coors Field on Sept. 13. Photo: RJ Sangosti/Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Rockies annual ticket holder Cory Johnson looked out toward Coors Field from his seats behind home plate and summarized this season in one word: "Frustrating."

  • "And more of the same," he told John.

State of play: The Colorado Rockies 30th anniversary season is certainly historic — for all the wrong reasons.

  • The team reached 100 losses for the first time in franchise history in a blowout loss Tuesday to the Los Angeles Dodgers — the epitome of a brutal season.
  • The previous low-water mark: 98 losses in 2012.

By the numbers: Since their 1993 debut, the Rockies have ranked as the third-worst team among 30 in the Major Leagues.

  • This year, the team ranks first in the National League for most strikeouts (1,464) and gave up a club-record 13 runs in one inning as part of the franchise's worst loss (25-1 against the Los Angeles Angels in June) in history.

Flashback: Team owner Dick Monfort suggested ahead of the start of the season the team could finish .500 — a comment that fans ridiculed as evidence of his out-of-touch leadership.

What they're saying: "It's pretty sad," said Art Halprin, who shares season tickets with a friend and attended Tuesday's game. "It's been a rough season."

The intrigue: Halprin, who came to the team's third-ever game in Denver, said he'll keep season tickets for a while, despite the losing record.

  • "What's probably going to go sooner for me are my Broncos season tickets," he added.
