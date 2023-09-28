How Colorado's summer weather looked in 3 maps

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Colorado's summer weather is a tale of a great divide.

State of play: The Front Range experienced a cooler and wetter summer, according to new data from NOAA that compared this year to the 30-year average.

Yes, but: In portions of western and southern Colorado, the cold, wet weather from spring transformed into a hot, dry summer.

Why it matters: Temperatures and precipitation are key factors for wildfires, not to mention agriculture, the state's second-largest economic driver.

By the numbers: Denver's average temperature this summer hit 70.8°, about 1.3° cooler than the average between 1981 and 2020.

At the same time, average precipitation reached 9.13 inches, about 3.5 inches more than normal. It ranks as the seventh wettest summer on record.

Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The big picture: Numerous states saw a much hotter than average summer. In addition, some spots received unusually heavy precipitation and others entered flash drought territory, Axios' Erin Davis and Andrew Freedman report.

Context: The odds and severity of extreme heat events are rapidly increasing as the climate warms in response to human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases.

In Denver, 22 of the 91 days — 24% of summer — featured temperatures notably influenced by climate change in 2023, per Climate Central, a research nonprofit.

The impact of climate change this summer was more pronounced in Colorado Springs (36%) and Grand Junction (28%).

Data: Climate Central; Note: A CSI of 3 or higher means human-caused climate change made the average daily temperature at least three times more likely; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

