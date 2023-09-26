Share on email (opens in new window)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Denver International Airport on Tuesday to see updated lights for airfield safety. Photo: RJ Sangosti/Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver International Airport is adding a new lighting system to a key runway and taxiway to help reduce the potential for airplane collisions.

Why it matters: The $31 million upgrade comes in response to heightened attention at the Federal Aviation Administration to recent near-collisions at the nation's busiest airports.

It's part of more than $200 million announced Tuesday in new spending nationwide to improve safety and airport operations.

Driving the news: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Denver's airport Tuesday to announce the upgrades.

"We're acting to improve lighting systems at 82 airports, an important part of keeping aircraft moving safely, no matter the time of day or weather," Buttigieg said in a statement.

The lighting system is used by pilots to navigate at night and during low-visibility conditions to avoid other traffic on the runways.

Between the lines: Airlines are taking note of the focus on safety. Southwest Airlines CEO Robert Jordan told John in a recent interview that the FAA needs more money for hiring and training to improve safety.