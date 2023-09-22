1 hour ago - Business

Colorado's fastest-growing companies in 2023, according to Inc. 5000 list

The Denver metro is home to more than 100 of the fastest-growing private companies in the country, according to the recently released 2023 Inc. 5000 list.

Driving the news: Crusoe Energy was the top Colorado company, coming in at 49th. The Denver-based business specializes in using leftover natural gas to power cryptocurrency mining and cloud computing.

  • It saw 8,148% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022 — the metric Inc. used to rank businesses.

Zoom in: Denver-based Blazy Susan, which makes accessories for cannabis consumption, ranked 97th for its 4,811% growth.

By the numbers: The prestigious list recognized 133 Colorado companies — most of which are based in metro Denver.

  • Altogether, the companies saw 248% median growth and added more than 15,100 jobs to the local economy over three years.

