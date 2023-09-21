Despite recent violent spree, Denver's crime rates are falling

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Eleven people in Denver have been shot in violent incidents since last Saturday.

Catch up quick: The latest incident happened overnight heading into Thursday in the City Park West neighborhood. Two people were shot, one fatally, near 16th Avenue and Downing Street, according to police.

On Monday, an Uber driver was shot and killed and a security guard was injured in the same neighborhood in what police described as a random attack.

On Saturday, five people were shot in LoDo after a woman was reportedly denied entry into a bar — marking the 500th mass shooting in the U.S.

Two other people were injured in two separate shootings this past weekend.

Reality check: While Denver police chief Ron Thomas called the incidents concerning, he tells us overall violent crime rates in the city are trending downward.

By the numbers: Denver is on pace for 7,174 violent crimes in 2023, lower than the 7,305 actual reported crimes in 2022, according to data presented by Thomas to city council Thursday.

The information was provided for an overview of his department's budget. Thomas is seeking to add more officers to get the agency to full strength.

Zoom in: As of Sept. 18, the city has recorded 60 murders this year, trending below the three-year-average of 67, DPD officials say.

Of note: Thomas says property crime has also dipped, highlighted by what he called a "significant reduction" in car thefts.