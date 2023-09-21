Despite recent violent spree, Denver's crime rates are falling
Eleven people in Denver have been shot in violent incidents since last Saturday.
Catch up quick: The latest incident happened overnight heading into Thursday in the City Park West neighborhood. Two people were shot, one fatally, near 16th Avenue and Downing Street, according to police.
- On Monday, an Uber driver was shot and killed and a security guard was injured in the same neighborhood in what police described as a random attack.
- On Saturday, five people were shot in LoDo after a woman was reportedly denied entry into a bar — marking the 500th mass shooting in the U.S.
- Two other people were injured in two separate shootings this past weekend.
Reality check: While Denver police chief Ron Thomas called the incidents concerning, he tells us overall violent crime rates in the city are trending downward.
By the numbers: Denver is on pace for 7,174 violent crimes in 2023, lower than the 7,305 actual reported crimes in 2022, according to data presented by Thomas to city council Thursday.
- The information was provided for an overview of his department's budget. Thomas is seeking to add more officers to get the agency to full strength.
Zoom in: As of Sept. 18, the city has recorded 60 murders this year, trending below the three-year-average of 67, DPD officials say.
Of note: Thomas says property crime has also dipped, highlighted by what he called a "significant reduction" in car thefts.
