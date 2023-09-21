Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver: attend a comedy show or three at the High Plains Comedy Festival, check out a classic silent film or watch artists paint murals in RiNo.

Over 100 hilarious people are heading to Denver this weekend to make audiences laugh at the High Plains Comedy Festival.

Performers include Matteo Lane, Chris Gethard, Beth Stelling, Ian Karmel, Vanessa Gonzalez and Will Miles.

Why it matters: This annual event, now in its 10th year, is the largest and longest-running comedy festival in Denver.

When: Thursday–Saturday. Here's the schedule.

Location: The festival takes place in South Broadway at venues including Paramount, Skylark Lounge and the Hi-Dive. The full list of venues is here.

Cost: Tickets vary depending on the show, most are $20.

🎤 2. Taylor Tomlinson

More stand-up comedy! The 29-year old comedian with two Netflix specials under her belt (and two more to come) will take the stage Thursday and Friday at Buell Theatre. Both shows begin at 7.

Cost: Thursday's tickets start at $29; Friday's tickets start at $65.

Beer drinkers don't have to have all the fun. Head to Winter Park Resort for two days of vino from all over the world. The event will have food pairings, gondola rides and tastings featuring hundreds of wines. Tickets start at $79

The 10th annual celebration of silent film will run from Friday–Sunday at the Sie FilmCenter. Showings of these classic films will be accompanied by live music.

Cost: Tickets start at $12 for members and $15 for non-members for each individual showing. All-access passes are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.

Tickets start at $12 for members and $15 for non-members for each individual showing. All-access passes are $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Details: Here's the schedule of films.