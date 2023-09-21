Denver weekend events: High Plains Comedy, RiNo mural festival and more
This weekend in Denver: attend a comedy show or three at the High Plains Comedy Festival, check out a classic silent film or watch artists paint murals in RiNo.
🤣 1. High Plains Comedy Festival
Over 100 hilarious people are heading to Denver this weekend to make audiences laugh at the High Plains Comedy Festival.
- Performers include Matteo Lane, Chris Gethard, Beth Stelling, Ian Karmel, Vanessa Gonzalez and Will Miles.
Why it matters: This annual event, now in its 10th year, is the largest and longest-running comedy festival in Denver.
When: Thursday–Saturday. Here's the schedule.
Location: The festival takes place in South Broadway at venues including Paramount, Skylark Lounge and the Hi-Dive. The full list of venues is here.
Cost: Tickets vary depending on the show, most are $20.
🎤 2. Taylor Tomlinson
- More stand-up comedy! The 29-year old comedian with two Netflix specials under her belt (and two more to come) will take the stage Thursday and Friday at Buell Theatre. Both shows begin at 7.
- Cost: Thursday's tickets start at $29; Friday's tickets start at $65.
🍻 3. Great American Beer Festival
- Choose from thousands of beers at 500 breweries at this three-day event at the Colorado Convention Center. For the first time, this year's festival will include a special section to highlight Black-owned breweries and beer makers of color.
- Cost: $95 per session. Tickets
- When: 5:30–10pm Thursday, 5:30–10pm Friday, noon–4pm and 5:30–10pm Saturday
- Go deeper: A guide to the best beer and breweries at GABF 2023.
🍷 4. Rocky Mountain Wine Fest
- Beer drinkers don't have to have all the fun. Head to Winter Park Resort for two days of vino from all over the world. The event will have food pairings, gondola rides and tastings featuring hundreds of wines. Tickets start at $79
🎞️ 5. Denver Silent Film Festival
- The 10th annual celebration of silent film will run from Friday–Sunday at the Sie FilmCenter. Showings of these classic films will be accompanied by live music.
- Cost: Tickets start at $12 for members and $15 for non-members for each individual showing. All-access passes are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.
- Details: Here's the schedule of films.
🎨 6. Denver Walls
- The RiNo Art District will host Denver's first iteration of this international mural festival. There will be augmented reality installations to check out, as well as gallery shows, art battles, panels, interactive workshops and block parties. Murals will go up starting Friday. Free
