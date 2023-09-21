1 hour ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend events: High Plains Comedy, RiNo mural festival and more

Maxwell Millington

Matteo Lane. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This weekend in Denver: attend a comedy show or three at the High Plains Comedy Festival, check out a classic silent film or watch artists paint murals in RiNo.

🤣 1. High Plains Comedy Festival

Over 100 hilarious people are heading to Denver this weekend to make audiences laugh at the High Plains Comedy Festival.

  • Performers include Matteo Lane, Chris Gethard, Beth Stelling, Ian Karmel, Vanessa Gonzalez and Will Miles.

Why it matters: This annual event, now in its 10th year, is the largest and longest-running comedy festival in Denver.

When: Thursday–Saturday. Here's the schedule.

Location: The festival takes place in South Broadway at venues including Paramount, Skylark Lounge and the Hi-Dive. The full list of venues is here.

Cost: Tickets vary depending on the show, most are $20.

🎤 2. Taylor Tomlinson

  • More stand-up comedy! The 29-year old comedian with two Netflix specials under her belt (and two more to come) will take the stage Thursday and Friday at Buell Theatre. Both shows begin at 7.
  • Cost: Thursday's tickets start at $29; Friday's tickets start at $65.

🍻 3. Great American Beer Festival

🍷 4. Rocky Mountain Wine Fest

🎞️ 5. Denver Silent Film Festival

  • The 10th annual celebration of silent film will run from Friday–Sunday at the Sie FilmCenter. Showings of these classic films will be accompanied by live music.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $12 for members and $15 for non-members for each individual showing. All-access passes are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.
  • Details: Here's the schedule of films.

🎨 6. Denver Walls

  • The RiNo Art District will host Denver's first iteration of this international mural festival. There will be augmented reality installations to check out, as well as gallery shows, art battles, panels, interactive workshops and block parties. Murals will go up starting Friday. Free
