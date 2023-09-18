Denver mass shooting is the 500th nationwide this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Includes incidents where at least four people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

A downtown Denver shooting that wounded five people Saturday night marked the country's 500th mass shooting in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Yes, and: The 501st came hours later when one person died and five others were wounded early Sunday in El Paso, Texas.

What's new: Denver police said Monday a woman who was twice denied entry to Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row venue on Market Street pulled a gun and opened fire after confronting security. The five victims were not the intended targets, police said.

No arrests have been made but police released a photo of the woman and asked for the public's help in identifying her.

By the numbers: Just five years ago, the country had never experienced 500 mass shootings in one year, Axios' April Rubin writes.

2018: 335 mass shootings

2019: 414 mass shootings

2020: 610 mass shootings

2021: 689 mass shootings

2022: 645 mass shootings

Flashback: The 500 threshold was crossed in September in the past two years, according to the archive. In 2020, it occurred in October.

Between the lines: The FBI does not define or quantify what constitutes a mass shooting.

Gun Violence Archive, an independent research organization, defines it as a shooting in which four or more people were shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Go deeper

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest from Denver police.