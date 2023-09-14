2 hours ago - Sports

Meet CU Buffs superfan 98-year-old Peggy Coppom

Esteban L. Hernandez

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders hugs super fan, Peggy Coppom, 98, before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field on April 22 in Boulder. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

No Colorado fan stands quite as tall as 98-year-old Peggy Coppom.

Zoom in: She's been a fixture at Colorado football and basketball games for more than five decades — nearly as long as Ralphie, the university's live buffalo mascot.

State of play: As the Buffaloes witness a resurgence on the field and national stage, her remarkable legend is only growing as head football coach Deion Sanders has fully embraced her special connection to the university.

Driving the news: She joined the team in the locker room after the Buffs win over Nebraska last week and repeated one of Sanders' catchphrases: "Give me my theme music."

Flashback: Coppom most often attended games with her identical twin sister, Betty Hoover, who died in 2020.

  • Sporting matching outfits, they were simply known as "The Twins" by fellow CU fans.

What they're saying: She vowed to continue attending games despite her sister's passing.

  • "I was asked if I would come without Betty, and I said 'absolutely.' She'd want me to, and I'd want her to," Coppom told 9News in 2021.

What's next: Expect to see her in attendance on Saturday when Colorado takes on Colorado State in Boulder.

  • The game kicks-off at 8pm on ESPN.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more