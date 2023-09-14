Meet CU Buffs superfan 98-year-old Peggy Coppom

Share on email (opens in new window)

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders hugs super fan, Peggy Coppom, 98, before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field on April 22 in Boulder. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

No Colorado fan stands quite as tall as 98-year-old Peggy Coppom.

Zoom in: She's been a fixture at Colorado football and basketball games for more than five decades — nearly as long as Ralphie, the university's live buffalo mascot.

State of play: As the Buffaloes witness a resurgence on the field and national stage, her remarkable legend is only growing as head football coach Deion Sanders has fully embraced her special connection to the university.

Driving the news: She joined the team in the locker room after the Buffs win over Nebraska last week and repeated one of Sanders' catchphrases: "Give me my theme music."

Sanders was also spotted dancing with her during the athletic department kickoff luncheon in August.

When he was first hired in December, he paid Coppom a visit a month later.

Flashback: Coppom most often attended games with her identical twin sister, Betty Hoover, who died in 2020.

Sporting matching outfits, they were simply known as "The Twins" by fellow CU fans.

What they're saying: She vowed to continue attending games despite her sister's passing.

"I was asked if I would come without Betty, and I said 'absolutely.' She'd want me to, and I'd want her to," Coppom told 9News in 2021.

What's next: Expect to see her in attendance on Saturday when Colorado takes on Colorado State in Boulder.