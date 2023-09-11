2 hours ago - Sports
CU moves to No. 18, set to host ESPN "College GameDay" ahead of Colorado State game
A raucous home crowd in Boulder — one suddenly interested in more than just seeing Ralphie run on the football field — helped the University of Colorado overcome a miserable start and defeat Nebraska to keep the Coach Prime hype alive.
What to know: CU's 36-14 win Saturday — Deion Sanders' coaching debut at Folsom Field — pushed them to No. 18 in the AP poll.
What to watch: The 2-0 Buffs (dubbed by the Denver Post "America's team") will get an even larger spotlight Saturday when they take on in-state rival Colorado State.
- Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" and ESPN's "College GameDay" will both broadcast from the CU campus ahead of the game.
- It'll be the first time since 1996 ESPN's pregame show will be in Boulder.
Be smart: The Buffs have emerged victorious in the past five games in the intrastate series.
- The last time these two met in 2019, CU won a shootout 52-31.
