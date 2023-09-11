CU football fans wear paint reading "We Here" as they cheer from the student section at the Saturday game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

A raucous home crowd in Boulder — one suddenly interested in more than just seeing Ralphie run on the football field — helped the University of Colorado overcome a miserable start and defeat Nebraska to keep the Coach Prime hype alive.

What to know: CU's 36-14 win Saturday — Deion Sanders' coaching debut at Folsom Field — pushed them to No. 18 in the AP poll.

What to watch: The 2-0 Buffs (dubbed by the Denver Post "America's team") will get an even larger spotlight Saturday when they take on in-state rival Colorado State.

Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" and ESPN's "College GameDay" will both broadcast from the CU campus ahead of the game.

It'll be the first time since 1996 ESPN's pregame show will be in Boulder.

Be smart: The Buffs have emerged victorious in the past five games in the intrastate series.