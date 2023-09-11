2 hours ago - Sports

CU moves to No. 18, set to host ESPN "College GameDay" ahead of Colorado State game

John Frank
CU football fans wear paint reading "We Here" as they cheer from the student section at the Saturday game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

CU football fans wear paint reading "We Here" as they cheer from the student section at the Saturday game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

A raucous home crowd in Boulder — one suddenly interested in more than just seeing Ralphie run on the football field — helped the University of Colorado overcome a miserable start and defeat Nebraska to keep the Coach Prime hype alive.

What to know: CU's 36-14 win Saturday — Deion Sanders' coaching debut at Folsom Field — pushed them to No. 18 in the AP poll.

What to watch: The 2-0 Buffs (dubbed by the Denver Post "America's team") will get an even larger spotlight Saturday when they take on in-state rival Colorado State.

Be smart: The Buffs have emerged victorious in the past five games in the intrastate series.

  • The last time these two met in 2019, CU won a shootout 52-31.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more