Colorado bathroom renovations bring the outside in
The move to make the indoor shower feel more like an outdoor one is a growing Denver renovation choice, according to Nicole Bruno, senior designer at Collective Design.
Why it matters: Taking a shower break alongside elements of nature could help you unwind and think differently.
What's happening: Many homeowners are enlarging their showers and installing spa-like upgrades like multiple showerheads in the name of wellness.
By the numbers: When Denver residents upgrade their bathrooms, they consider adjusting a number of features.
- Most local renovators are looking to change or add everything from plumbing fixtures to shower stalls, according to 2022 Houzz survey data shared with Axios.
- When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to the Houzz trend report.
- And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.
Therapeutic bathroom add-ons were a major feature of industry trade shows this year, says Jamie Gold, wellness design consultant and author.
- Among the new offerings: Kohler introduced a "sprig" showerhead attachment that releases a variety of scents.
During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as….
- Rainfall showerheads (52%)
- Dual showers (19%)
- Body sprayers (16%)
- Thermostatic mixers (13%)
- Mood lighting (8%)
Bruno designed this Breckenridge bathroom that has taken tranquility to the next level with a rainfall showerhead, body sprayers, a handheld sprayer and a steam shower.
It's a luxe setup with mountaintop views.
What they're saying: "We opted for that column in the center that allowed all the plumbing to be on that wall, but then kept the two sides of the shower glass completely open … to bring that outdoor element inside," Bruno says.
- For this home, the views include mountains and sometimes wildlife. "We've seen moose on the job site, as well as many deer," Bruno told Axios.
