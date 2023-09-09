The move to make the indoor shower feel more like an outdoor one is a growing Denver renovation choice, according to Nicole Bruno, senior designer at Collective Design.

Why it matters: Taking a shower break alongside elements of nature could help you unwind and think differently.

What's happening: Many homeowners are enlarging their showers and installing spa-like upgrades like multiple showerheads in the name of wellness.

Data: Houzz; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

By the numbers: When Denver residents upgrade their bathrooms, they consider adjusting a number of features.

Most local renovators are looking to change or add everything from plumbing fixtures to shower stalls, according to 2022 Houzz survey data shared with Axios.

When removing a bathtub, 78% of U.S. homeowners enlarge the shower, according to the Houzz trend report.

And "larger walk-in showers" tops the list of desired bathroom features — with 60% of respondents interested — per a national survey by The American Institute of Architects.

Therapeutic bathroom add-ons were a major feature of industry trade shows this year, says Jamie Gold, wellness design consultant and author.

Among the new offerings: Kohler introduced a "sprig" showerhead attachment that releases a variety of scents.

During a bathroom renovation, more than three in four homeowners incorporate premium features, per Houzz, such as….

Rainfall showerheads (52%)

Dual showers (19%)

Body sprayers (16%)

Thermostatic mixers (13%)

Mood lighting (8%)

Photo: Courtesy of Kimberly Gavin Photography, Collective Design 2020

Bruno designed this Breckenridge bathroom that has taken tranquility to the next level with a rainfall showerhead, body sprayers, a handheld sprayer and a steam shower.

It's a luxe setup with mountaintop views.

What they're saying: "We opted for that column in the center that allowed all the plumbing to be on that wall, but then kept the two sides of the shower glass completely open … to bring that outdoor element inside," Bruno says.

For this home, the views include mountains and sometimes wildlife. "We've seen moose on the job site, as well as many deer," Bruno told Axios.

