5 top gear picks for outdoor adventures from the Overland Expo
The recent Overland Expo in Loveland showcased all the new gear that makes it easier to adventure into the mountains.
Details: Here are John's top five picks from the event — including three from Colorado companies.
1) LavaBox: This Colorado-made portable fire pit — built into an ammo-can-styled box — outlasted the rain that dumped on the Expo grounds and can be used despite burn bans in certain areas. From $174
2) Outdoor Element Firebiner: This Englewood-based company's carabiner is a multitool that also includes a fire starter for lighting camp stoves or survival situations. From $14.95
- Also check out the company's webbing to organize gear and a novel "omni-tensil" for eating on the move. Price varies.
3) Sea Sucker: Turn your vehicle or camping trailer into the ultimate gear holder with these vacuum-mounted accessories, including a camp kitchen, cup holders, and even a toilet paper mount. Varies.
4) Dirtbox Kitchen box: This Denver-area manufacturer makes an entire camp kitchen — complete with burners, sink, table and storage — that packs into a single box. It's not cheap but it is packable and easy to transport with wheels included. $845
5) Camp Chef oven: If you want to bring the comforts of home to the backcountry, this will do the trick: a two burner cooktop with a propane-powered oven that gets to 400°. Campsite cooking will never be the same. $329
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.